KeyCorp Trims NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price to $68.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

