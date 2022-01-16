DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 0.9%

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 162,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 250,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get DMG Blockchain Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.