Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

