Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 28,800 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.49% of American Equity Investment Life worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 202,982 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE AEL opened at $43.72 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

