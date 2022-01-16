Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of GrafTech International worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.