Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.18% of TriState Capital worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

