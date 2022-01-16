Wing Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $31.09 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $31.09 million and $8.56 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.84 or 0.00032151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,371,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,246,695 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

