Mithril (MITH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.98 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00330543 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

