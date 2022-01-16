Gold Poker Market Cap Achieves $13,584.96 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $13,584.96 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

