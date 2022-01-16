Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in December

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
QUISF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
