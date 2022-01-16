Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in December

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QUISF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

