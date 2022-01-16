Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Increases By 71.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHRNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
About Khiron Life Sciences
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.