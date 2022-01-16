Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Increases By 71.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHRNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

