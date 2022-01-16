6,337 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.96. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $593,499. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

