Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $53.17 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.