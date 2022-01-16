Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 111.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE ESE opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.