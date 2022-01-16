Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

