Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.