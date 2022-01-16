Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $111.41 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.