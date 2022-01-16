First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.40. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.