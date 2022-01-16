KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

