N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NABL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,656,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of N-able by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62. N-able has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

