First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.10 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

