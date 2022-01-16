First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,376.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $118,092,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.