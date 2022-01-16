First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 886.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $324.98 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.31 and its 200 day moving average is $327.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

