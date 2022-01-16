First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $87,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

