First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

XPO stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

