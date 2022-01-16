First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,827 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.