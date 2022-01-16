Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

DELL opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

