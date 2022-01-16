STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $234.52 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.