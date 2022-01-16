Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.91 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.