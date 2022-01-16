Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 18,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,935,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 132.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

