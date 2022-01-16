D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.53 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

