Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 15,800 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.50 and a 200 day moving average of $394.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

