Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 66,800 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 743.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 309,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

