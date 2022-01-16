Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.01% of WisdomTree Investments worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $927.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

