Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 72,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,479,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $980,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 45,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20,821.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

