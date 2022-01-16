Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $980,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

