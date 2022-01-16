Lake Street Capital Trims GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price to $19.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GRWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $9.38 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

