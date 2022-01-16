Summit Asset Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

