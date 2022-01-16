Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of PLAN opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $103,199,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

