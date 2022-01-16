Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $157.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

