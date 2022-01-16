Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after buying an additional 480,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

