Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.73 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

