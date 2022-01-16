Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 125,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

