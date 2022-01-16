Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.