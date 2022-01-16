Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 7,706 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

