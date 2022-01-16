Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,312 shares of company stock worth $6,466,156 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.