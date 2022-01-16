LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

