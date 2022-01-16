Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 4,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

