Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.73.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

