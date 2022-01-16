WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

